ZMExplains Electrified Vehicles with Toyota

We’ve teamed up with Toyota to answer some of your electrified vehicle questions – getting us on the path towards a carbon-neutral future, no matter your lifestyle.

How does a hybrid electric vehicle work?

A Toyota hybrid electric vehicle uses a combination of electric and petrol power to provide you with a more fuel-efficient journey

Because a Hybrid electric vehicle uses an electric motor, as well as a regular petrol combustion engine it typically produces less CO2 tailpipe emissions compared to similar petrol only powered vehicles, and it will seamlessly switch between using the electric motor, the petrol engine, or both to be as efficient as possible.

Hybrid electric vehicles also use regenerative braking technology to help recharge the vehicle’s hybrid battery while you are driving . Regenerative braking means the energy created when you brake can captured and reused to help power your vehicle.

Can I tow with a Hybrid electric?

Yes, with certain Hybrid electric models you can.

For example, A Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a maximum braked tow rating of 1500kg and the Highlander Hybrid has 2000kg maximum braked tow rating. No compromises on these models means you can easily get those toys to the beach.

What’s the distance I can travel in my hybrid electric vehicle?

A hybrid electric vehicle has a similar range to a conventional petrol vehicle, but their use of both electric power through an electric motor, and petrol through the conventional internal combustion engine means that you can typically travel those distances using less petrol than a regular petrol only vehicle.

Because you are using less petrol, you are also emitting less CO2, and you also don’t have the range anxiety that some people feel about having to charge up a battery electric vehicle.

What fuel does a Hybrid Electric vehicle use?

Like a standard petrol vehicle, a hybrid uses petrol alongside an electric motor and battery, to run more efficiently on both short and longer journeys, but because a Hybrid vehicle uses an electric motor, as well as a regular petrol combustion engine it produces less CO2 tailpipe emissions compared to similar petrol only powered vehicles.

It will seamlessly switch between using the electric motor, the petrol engine, or both to be as efficient as possible. You also don’t have to charge it up using an external electrical power point because it uses regenerative braking and its petrol engine to recharge the vehicle’s hybrid battery while driving.

What is Toyota’s plan around electric vehicles?

By 2050, Toyota aims to be carbon neutral. But while that's our goal, it doesn't stop there - we're constantly looking ahead, with goals to increase people’s mobility and build a better society around us.

For us here in New Zealand, it starts with embracing government-led initiatives, providing a larger fleet of low to zero emission vehicle models, and pioneering new, innovative technology.

We've been looking beyond emissions since 1997, when we brought the first production hybrid electric car to the world. Since then, we've been looking at new ways to improve and enhance that technology, to offer drivers the kind of vehicles they not only want, but ones that also reduce the impact on the environment.

In the next four years, we'll have launched 40 new or updated electrified vehicles globally with a model to suit everyone's needs and desires.

